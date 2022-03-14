Abba Kyari: NDLEA Accuses Co-defendants Of Unruly Behavior As Court Adjourns Ruling On Bail

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has accused ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu(3,4,5 defendants), Co-defendants with the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, of unruly behavior.

The officers have been in it’s custody following their arrest and arraignment before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over drug trafficking charges.

The Director, Prosecution and Legal Services of NDLEA, Mr. Joseph Sunday, made his observation known on Monday after the hearing of the bail application filed by Kyari and the six defendants were adjourned to March 28 for ruling.

The defendants, through their lawyers, urged Justice Emeka Nwite to grant their clients bail because it is their constitutional right and they need access to their lawyers to be able to prepare for defense.

N.Y Chirwa, counsel for the 4-5 defendant, argued that by granting his clients bail, “your lordship is bringing life into the administration of criminal justice Act, where the victims, the state and the defendants are protected.”

On his part, Justice Nwite adjourned to March 28 for ruling on their respective applications for and against the prayers for bail.

After the adjournment was announced, the NDLEA lawyer informed the judge that it can only take the 3-4 defendants into custody if they would sign an undertaken to behave themselves properly.

“3,4,5 defendants have to sign an undertaking to be of good behavior,” he had requested.

But their lawyer replied that the issue his clients had with the NDLEA was based on “access to their family”

However, he appreciated the NDLEA director for being kind, but undertook in open court that they would be of good behavior.

The judge held that if the 3-5 defendants failed to behave well in the NDLEA custody, he would revoke the privilege they have in custody.