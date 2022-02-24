Abba Kyari’s Bail To Wait Till Monday

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, adjourned an application for bail filed by the suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Abba Kyari till Monday.

Reason for Justice Inyang Ekwo’s decision is partly because the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said it was yet to respond to Kyari’s application for bail.

Kyari’s lawyer,Cynthia Ikenna urged the court to allow her move her bail application, after informing the court that she had served the NDLEA.

Recall that the judge had on February 21 adjourned for NDLEA to react to her bail application.

K. Mike, who represented the NDLEA, said in open court that it had only responded to the originating summons of Kyari’s fundamental human rights suit.

But Ikenna said she was just served with it this morning and would need time to respond too.

But the judge stood down the case for one hour after NDLEA’s lawyer said they had just been served with the bail application.

When the lawyers returned, Justice Ekwo said he would give them till Monday for counsels to put their house in order when it was obvious that both counsels could not respond to each other’s processes.

Justice Ekwo then adjourned to 28 February for hearing motion on notice of the applicant.

Recall that Kyari, who was apprehended on February 14 for his alleged involvement in a drug cartel, had through his lawyer filed a bail application on February 21 on the ground that he is suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

Kyari’s originating summons prayers in Ekwo’s court partly reads :

“An order of this court directing the respondent to pay the sum of N500,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Million Naira) to the applicant, for unlawful violation of the applicant’s constitutional right provided for in Sections 35 and 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended).

“A declaration that torture, degrading and inhuman treatment giving the applicant by the agent of the respondent is illegal, unlawful and an infringement on the applicant’s fundamental human right.

“A declaration that refusal to grant administrative bail to applicant on alleged bailable offence is unlawful and infringement on the applicant’s fundamental human right.”

Meanwhile, in another court room presided over by Justice Zainab Abubakar, the NDLEA had secured an order to detain Kyari for additional 14 days.