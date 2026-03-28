Abbas Seeks Tinubu’s Continuity, Legislative Stability At APC Convention

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The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called for the continuation of President Bola Tinubu’s administration beyond 2027, urging members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sustain ongoing reforms and ensure stability in governance.

Addressing delegates at the party’s National Convention in Abuja, the Speaker said the country was at a “defining moment” that requires discipline, focus and commitment to reforms initiated by the current administration.

He noted that the government inherited a fragile economy marked by “unsustainable commitments” and systemic inefficiencies, stressing that the choice to pursue reforms, though difficult, was necessary.

“We chose reform over comfort, responsibility over applause, and the future over immediate convenience,” he said.

Abbas acknowledged criticisms over rising costs and economic hardship but argued that avoiding reforms would have worsened Nigeria’s economic challenges and shifted the burden to future generations.

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He maintained that early gains from the reforms were already evident, citproved revenues to states, increased transparency, ongoing infrastructure development and enhanced security coordination.

The Speaker emphasised that reforms require time and continuity to yield results, making a case for Tinubu’s re-election.

“The work has begun and must be completed. The foundation has been laid and must be built upon,” he said.

Beyond the executive, Abbas also advocated continuity in the legislature, warning that frequent turnover of lawmakers weakens institutional memory and disrupts governance.

He urged party leaders and governors to support the return of “committed and performing legislators” to ensure stability and sustained progress.

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According to him, consistent collaboration between the executive and legislature is critical to advancing reforms and delivering on national priorities.

On party unity, the Speaker called on APC members to remain cohesive, warning against internal divisions.

He said the party must translate its political strength into tangible results for Nigerians.

Highlighting the North-West as a stronghold of the party, Abbas assured that the zone would mobilise support and deliver votes in the 2027 elections, while urging other regions to do the same.

He also tasked incoming party leaders with managing the APC’s growing size and diversity, noting that effective coordination and engagement would be key to preventing internal fractures.

The Speaker further called for greater inclusion of youths, women and grassroots communities in party activities and governance.

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“The road ahead will demand discipline and sacrifice, but it will reward consistency, courage and commitment,” he said.

He urged party members to remain steadfast in their commitment to reforms and national development, expressing confidence that the APC would continue to lead Nigeria’s progress.