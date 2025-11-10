Abducted FCT Doctor Regains Freedom

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The abducted FCT doctor, Dr Vera Nwachukwu, has regained freedom after almost three weeks in captivity.

Nwachukwu was released on Sunday night following the intervention of security agencies.

She was kidnapped on October 21, 2025, while on her way to Garki Specialist Hospital. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N38m and threatened to harm Nwachukwu if law enforcement agencies intervened.

However, the FCT NMA, in a statement on November 8, called on security agencies to intensify efforts to secure her immediate release, warning that all doctors will be left with no choice but to down tools or stage a peaceful protest if Nwachukwu is not released unconditionally and immediately.

Confirming her release, the Chairman Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) FCT chapter, Dr. Emeka Ayogu, in a message to THE WHISTLER on Monday, said Nwachukwu was found safe and sound in Gwagwalada last night and is undergoing medical checks and will be reunited with her family soon.

“After almost three weeks in captivity, Dr. Chinonye Vera Nwachukwu has been FREED by her abductors! She was found safe and sound in Gwagwalada last night and is currently receiving medical attention. Soon, she will be reunited with her loving family,” Ayogu said.

The Chairman, on behalf of the Supreme Executive Council of NMA FCT, extended gratitude to security agencies and everyone who played a role in ensuring the safe return of the young medical graduate.

He added that her safe return is a victory not only for her family but for NMA FCT and the entire medical community, praying that affliction shall not raise a second time.