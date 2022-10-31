Abducted Former UI DVC, Undergraduates, Others Regain Freedom

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Adigun Agbaje, and two undergraduates of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta have been released from the kidnappers’ den.

The two MAPOLY students identified as Olayemi Adejare and Oluwatobi Orekoya, were kidnapped on Friday on their way to Ibadan alongside Agbaje.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Oyo State command, Adewale Osifeso, said the professor had been released in a message sent to our correspondent on Monday morning

The PPRO said, “It is confirmed. He is undergoing debrief and as well medical intervention at the moment. Updates would be provided accordingly.”

He promised to give update on the status of other victims

It was gathered that the abductors had contacted the families of their victims, and demanded N50 million for the release of Agbaje, while N10 million each was demanded for the two students.