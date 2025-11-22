Abductions: Northern Group Condemns ‘Campaign Of Calumny’ Against Tinubu

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A northern advocacy organisation, Northern Nigerians Peace, has condemned what it described as a coordinated campaign of calumny against President Bola Tinubu following the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr. Usman Aboki, the group accused some politicians of weaponising the security crisis for political gains. It warned that such behaviour amounts to celebrating the tragedy of innocent citizens simply because of political differences.

The group said some political actors have resorted to issuing harsh statements and sponsoring media attacks targeted at undermining the President’s efforts to tame insecurity in the Northwest.

It described recent comments by opposition figures as “undignified and lacking decorum,” particularly their criticism of Tinubu’s directive asking the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi and lead the rescue operations.

“Turning personal hatred into a national security issue is irresponsible and unreasonable. Some individuals have grown desperate to blackmail the President over his swift actions to secure the release of these innocent children,” the statement added.

The advocacy group also faulted the backlash trailing Vice President Kashim Shettima’s visit to Kebbi, alleging that those attacking the visit were part of a broader plot to cast the government in a bad light for political advantage.

Describing the rising spate of kidnappings as the handiwork of enemies of Nigeria, the group cautioned that insecurity is a national concern that should not be trivialised or politicised.

It commended President Tinubu for his prompt response to the abduction of students and staff of Government Secondary School, Maga, and lauded the directive instructing Matawalle to remain in Kebbi to coordinate the rescue mission.

“We fully support the steps taken by the Presidency to ensure these girls are returned safely,” it said.