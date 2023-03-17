Abductors Of Cross River YPP Deputy Governorship Candidate Demand N40m

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of tomorrow’s governorship election in Cross River State, the Deputy Governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Prince Agbor Onyi, an Assistant Superintendent of Nigeria Immigration Service, ASI Imojara Godwin Imojara and two others have been kidnapped.

THE WHISTLER gathered they were kidnapped along the Biase axis of the Calabar-Ogoja Highway, Cross River State on Thursday afternoon.

Onyi was reported to be heading home for the governorship and state assembly polls on Saturday when he alongside the other three were abducted.

The route has become notorious for criminality as abductors have frequently kidnapped innocent persons.

The kidnapped persons were headed to Northern Cross River State to participate in tomorrow’s election where they were kidnapped at about 3:30 pm.

A family member told journalists that Onyi , alongside three people, were travelling in a Toyota Corolla vehicle when they were kidnapped.

The kidnappers contacted the family member who said a ransom of N40 million has been demanded.

According to him, “They kidnapped four persons, YPP Deputy Governorship candidate, Prince Onyi, Mrs Sandara Egbung Odama, wife of Mr Egbung Odama an S.A to Governor Ben Ayade, they were travelling to participate in Saturday’s elections in a 2011/12 Toyota Corolla.

“The first call the kidnappers put across was around 7:28 pm in the evening. They demanded the sum of 60 million naira for their release, they brought the demand down to 40 million naira the last time they called.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Irene Ugbo, told journalists on Friday afternoon that efforts were on to ensure safe return of the kidnapped persons.

He said, “I got a call concerning the abduction. He is not the only one, other persons were involved. We are on it.

“The CP Election has directed that drastic action should be taken. It is being worked on. Let us hope and pray that before tomorrow (Saturday), everything will be fine.