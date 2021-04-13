Abductors Of Okrika Council Chairman Demand N150m Ransom

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Gunmen who abducted the Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area in Rivers State, Philemon Kingoli, have demanded a sum of one hundred and fifty million naira (N150m) for his freedom.

A source close to the family informed THE WHISTLER about the development.

The abductors contacted the family early Tuesday morning to make the demands.

This is coming five days after the chairman was abducted at gunpoint along Odili Road in Port Harcourt last Wednesday on his way back from a function.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, when contacted said he was yet to be briefed on the development.