Abednego Re-elected As NAAPE President

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has re-elected Galadima Abednego as the President.

Abednego and eighth other executives were returned unopposed for another four years, THE WHISTLER can report.

Abednego who has served since 2017 will continue to coordinate the union’s activities till 2025.

The election which took place during the 15th National Delegates Conference and Symposium in Abuja saw 9 out of 10 executives return unopposed, while a fresh member won the position of treasurer.

Seventy nine delegates were eligible to vote, while some members also voted by proxy.

In his remark, the returning president said in the next four years, the association under his leadership would accelerate efforts to achieve its mandate.

