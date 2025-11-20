Abeokuta To Host Maiden West African Para Games

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

With only six days remaining before the start of the maiden West African Para Games (Zones A & B), Abeokuta is buzzing with heightened activity as the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) move into the final operational phase.

The event, slated for November 26 to December 4, 2025, is poised to become one of the most significant para sporting gatherings in the region’s history.

The establishment of the 13-man LOC by the NSC earlier this month accelerated coordination across all departments, reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to hosting world-class competitions.

This initiative directly supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy (RHINSE), which emphasises sports as a catalyst for international visibility and national development.

For the NSC, the Games represent more than an event, they symbolize Nigeria’s renewed drive to lead West Africa in inclusive sports development.

Accommodation hubs have begun final checks to guarantee comfort and accessibility for incoming delegations.

Advertisement

Transport coordinators have fine-tuned routes and schedules to ensure the smooth movement of athletes and officials throughout the Games period.

The medical and classification teams have completed their last rounds of system testing, while the media and accreditation units are finalizing protocols for seamless coverage and controlled access.

The atmosphere in Abeokuta reflects not just readiness, but an eagerness to welcome West Africa to Nigeria’s gateway city.

Hon. Bukola Olopade, Director General of the NSC, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to improving the standard and quality of events held in Nigeria, expressing confidence that the forthcoming competition will further showcase the country’s organisational excellence.

He said: “We’ve recorded significant achievements hosting international events this year — including the CAA U-18/U-20 Athletics Championship in Abeokuta, the National Sports Festival, and other global competitions and this event will be no exception.”

Advertisement

As delegations begin their final travel arrangements, excitement is rising across the sub-region.

The West African Para Games will not only spotlight athletic excellence but also promote unity, accessibility, and inclusion.