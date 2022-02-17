Abia 2023: Guber Aspirant Withdraws After Campaign For Donation

A 2023 governorship aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abia State, Obinna Nwosu, has suddenly withdrawn from the race months after launching a campaign for donation of funds to enable him finance his gubernatorial ambition.

Nwosu announced on Thursday that he was withdrawing from the race because his attention had just been drawn to the fact that he is not qualified to run for the office “due to an alteration in the NOT TOO YOUNG TO RUN BILL”.

He claimed that the ‘Not Too Young To Run Act’ had been altered to require the minimum age of 35 years for persons seeking to be governor, hence “I am no longer eligible to run for governor at the age of 32.”

“Millions of Nigerians, particularly young people, rejoiced when Mr. President signed the bill into law. However, the governorship age requirement was questionably altered and retained at 35 years,” Nwosu said in a statement announcing his withdrawal from the Abia governorship race on Thursday.

“As a law-abiding citizen, I have no intention of falsifying my age to fit the profile. As a result, we are consulting and planning a press conference on the next course of action. We will make every effort to rectify this error.

“Thank you once more, and be rest assured of my unflinching commitment towards a better society, as well as fair play for all,” he said.

But checks by THE WHISTLER show that the Not Too Young To Run Bill was signed into law in 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari and has not been amended since it become law.

In his statement, Nwosu thanked those who have supported his ambition, saying “We were able to build a strong database of Abia state voters who are committed to casting a bold and courageous vote in 2023, all thanks to your help.”

The former governorship aspirant was, however, silent on whether or not he received cash donations from his supporters and what may have happened to such donations.

THE WHISTLER gathered from Nwosu’s campaign website, ObinnaForAbia.com, that the former aspirant had solicited donations through direct cash transfers or Paystack, which is an online payment gateway that allows individuals and businesses to accept payments from anywhere in the world via credit card, debit card, money transfer, and mobile money.

“We are not running for running sake, we are running to win. To publicize our message to the nook and cranny, we need your financial input. Your donations will help us reach the voters we most need to connect with.

“Remember, in societies that work, donations are noted as the duty of responsible citizens who are sadden (sic) by the status quo. Abia State is in dire need of a resuscitation, and this is what my campaign represents. Please note, there is nothing like a small donation. Every donation is very important and valuable. With that said, it is time to click the donate button,” reads Nwosu’s appeal on his website.

The 32-year-old said he holds a BSc degree in Mathematics from the Nasarawa State University and an MSc degree in Investment and Finance from the University of Bedfordshire, England.

Nwosu identified the late Premier of Eastern Nigeria during the First Republic, Micheal Opara, and Professor Kingsley Moghalu, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, as his role models.