ABIA 2027: Anyaso Takes Delivery Of Otti Campaign Vehicles

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Dr Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso, convener of the Otti Again 2027 Movement and chairman/CEO of Caades Group, has taken delivery of the first batch of campaign vehicles and security motorcycles for the Bende Local Government Area chapter of the movement.

The campaign vehicles are meant to support grassroots mobilisation for Governor Alex Otti ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Abia State.

Anyaso, who announced delivery of the vehicles on Saturday, said they would help strengthen coordination and engagement across the wards in Bende.

“This marks yet another important step in our collective commitment to sustaining good governance, strengthening grassroots engagement, and ensuring effective coordination across every ward in Bende,” Anyaso stated.

“What you see here is not just logistics, it is preparation, structure, and readiness.

“As the political atmosphere gradually builds up, we are not leaving anything to chance. We are mobilizing early, organizing strategically, and positioning ourselves strongly for the task ahead.”

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Anyaso further assured supporters of sustained engagement and expansion of the movement’s reach in the coming days.

The Otti Again 2027 Movement believes that the current administration has made notable progress in infrastructure, transparency, and governance, and is advocating continuity to consolidate those gains.

Anyaso is known for his involvement in youth mobilisation and community development initiatives in Abia State.

He runs the Chima Anyaso Foundation, which provides medical outreach and support to vulnerable communities, and sponsors the Ahuoma Anyaso Education Foundation, a tuition-free school serving hundreds of children in his community.