ABIA: 3 Appointees Fail To Appear For Screening As State Assembly Clears 16 Commissioner Nominees

The Abia State House of Assembly on Tuesday cleared 16 out of the 19 commissioner nominees submitted by the state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti.

The Speaker, Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, had on Friday set up a committee chaired by Hon. Anthony Chinasa to screen the nominees and submit a report on Monday.

In his committee’s report, Anthony said they found that most of the nominees are persons of integrity who have previously served in various capacities and are willing to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the portfolios that will be assigned to them.

However, three persons, Mr. Mike Akpara, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday and Ngozi Blessin Felix, were absent during the screening on Monday.

Sixteen of the nominees were screened at Tuesday’s plenary and cleared for the governor to assign them portfolios and swear them into office. They are:

Prof. Monica Ironkwe Mr. Emmanuel Oriaku Mr. Nwaobilor Nwadinma Ananaba Mr. Philemon Asonye Ogbonna Mr. Mathew Chikaodi Ekwuruibe Prof. Eme Uche Eme Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije Mr. Uzo Nwachukwu Prof. Joel Friday Ogbonna Mr. Kingsley Anosike Dr. Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu Comrade Sunny Okebugwu Onwuama Prince Okey Kanu Engr. Don Otumchere Oti