ABIA: 3 Appointees Fail To Appear For Screening As State Assembly Clears 16 Commissioner Nominees
The Abia State House of Assembly on Tuesday cleared 16 out of the 19 commissioner nominees submitted by the state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti.
The Speaker, Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, had on Friday set up a committee chaired by Hon. Anthony Chinasa to screen the nominees and submit a report on Monday.
In his committee’s report, Anthony said they found that most of the nominees are persons of integrity who have previously served in various capacities and are willing to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the portfolios that will be assigned to them.
However, three persons, Mr. Mike Akpara, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday and Ngozi Blessin Felix, were absent during the screening on Monday.
Sixteen of the nominees were screened at Tuesday’s plenary and cleared for the governor to assign them portfolios and swear them into office. They are:
- Prof. Monica Ironkwe
- Mr. Emmanuel Oriaku
- Mr. Nwaobilor Nwadinma Ananaba
- Mr. Philemon Asonye Ogbonna
- Mr. Mathew Chikaodi Ekwuruibe
- Prof. Eme Uche Eme
- Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo
- Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna
- Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije
- Mr. Uzo Nwachukwu
- Prof. Joel Friday Ogbonna
- Mr. Kingsley Anosike
- Dr. Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu
- Comrade Sunny Okebugwu Onwuama
- Prince Okey Kanu
- Engr. Don Otumchere Oti