ABIA: 3 Appointees Fail To Appear For Screening As State Assembly Clears 16 Commissioner Nominees

Nigeria Politics
By Chukwudi Ojukwu James
Abia-State-House-of-Assembly-
Abia State House of Assembly.

The Abia State House of Assembly on Tuesday cleared 16 out of the 19 commissioner nominees submitted by the state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti.

The Speaker, Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, had on Friday set up a committee chaired by Hon. Anthony Chinasa to screen the nominees and submit a report on Monday.

In his committee’s report, Anthony said they found that most of the nominees are persons of integrity who have previously served in various capacities and are willing to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the portfolios that will be assigned to them.

However, three persons, Mr. Mike Akpara, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday and Ngozi Blessin Felix, were absent during the screening on Monday.

Sixteen of the nominees were screened at Tuesday’s plenary and cleared for the governor to assign them portfolios and swear them into office. They are:

  1. Prof. Monica Ironkwe
  2. Mr. Emmanuel Oriaku
  3. Mr. Nwaobilor Nwadinma Ananaba
  4. Mr. Philemon Asonye Ogbonna
  5. Mr. Mathew Chikaodi Ekwuruibe
  6. Prof. Eme Uche Eme
  7. Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo
  8. Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna
  9. Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije
  10. Mr. Uzo Nwachukwu
  11. Prof. Joel Friday Ogbonna
  12. Mr. Kingsley Anosike
  13. Dr. Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu
  14. Comrade Sunny Okebugwu Onwuama
  15. Prince Okey Kanu
  16. Engr. Don Otumchere Oti

