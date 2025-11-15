Abia ADC Rejects Abaribe Membership, Warns Against Parallel State Executive

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Abia State Chapter, has warned Senator representing Abia South District, Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe, to desist from his disturbing actions against the leadership and members of ADC.

ADC cautioned the Lawmaker to allow the ADC in Abia State to function without interfering and also to stop sowing discord with the intent to hijack the party for his selfish interests.

In a communique issued by the Publicity Secretary of the ADC in Abia, Chiamaka Ohaja, the leadership and members of the party frowned at the alleged efforts of Senator Abaribe and his associates to undermine, fracture, and destabilise ADC in Abia State.

The party pointed out that Senator Abaribe is not a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and is therefore, not affiliated with any level of the party both at the ward, local government, state, and national levels.

According to the party, the Lawmaker has never obtained a membership form, attended any meetings, or contributed financially to the growth of the party.

The party alleged that in a brazen display of political impropriety, Abaribe has established fake parallel executives, improperly influenced vulnerable party officers, and propagated malicious falsehoods, all aimed at creating discontent and dismantling the legitimate structure of the ADC in Abia State.

It added that Senator Abaribe has a well-documented history with collapsed, troubled, and defunct political parties, to which he has contributed significantly.

“As a result of our State Executive Committee meeting, we wish to firmly warn Senator Abaribe to allow the ADC in Abia State to function without interference and to stop sowing discord with the intent to hijack the party for his selfish interests. The ADC Abia State Executive Committee has resolved the following:

“Senator Abaribe is hereby cautioned to immediately cease and desist from any actions that could destabilise the African Democratic Congress in Abia State.

“He must withdraw all his improperly affiliated agents, surrogates, and hired individuals posing as ADC members within 48 hours of receiving this communiqué.

“Any further attempts to hold parallel meetings, issue false press statements, or present impostors as ADC officials in Abia State will be considered a direct attack on the integrity of the party.

“Senator Abaribe is not a registered member of the ADC and, as such, is a complete outsider. He lacks the authority to create discontent within the ADC. Just as a prospective tenant cannot dictate terms to a landlord, he has no power to interfere with the ADC’s operations.

“Be advised that the Abia ADC reserves the right to defend its integrity through lawful means and will not hesitate to do so if it exceeds its limits.

“Should Senator Abaribe fail to heed this final warning, the party will, without further notice:

“Fully reject any attempts at membership he may imagine with the ADC in Abia State, as APGA is not a coalition party.

“Initiate legal action against him for impersonation, criminal conspiracy, and conduct likely to incite a breach of peace.

“Forward his name and relevant information to the Department of State Security Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force for sponsoring political thuggery and inducement.

“Mobilise all 17 Local Government Area structures of the ADC in Abia State to occupy his campaign offices, Senatorial Liaison Office, and residences in protest until he publicly apologizes.

“Senator Abaribe, understand that your days of treating political parties as personal fiefdoms are over. The ADC is not your playground. You are advised to reconsider your actions, or we will ban you from joining the ADC.

“As a political outcast, you have no significance or political value to contribute to the ADC. If you were as valuable as you delude, the Abia State APGA would not have easily suspended and discarded you, a decision supported by its national leadership.

“The Abia ADC leadership will act decisively and firmly if you push this noble party to the brink. This is your last opportunity to retreat and retract your actions. We offer our highest regards should you choose the path of peace”, it concluded.