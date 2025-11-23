Abia Announces Arrival Of Electric Buses

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State government has announced the arrival of the first batch of Abia State Government electric buses from China.

The government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for information Prince Okey Kanu on Sunday said with the arrival of buses, the state has now officially become the first state in Nigeria to roll out government-owned electric buses, an achievement he said was made possible through the partnership between the Abia State Government and Coscharis Group, led by Dr Cosmos Maduka.

According to Kanu, twenty units of the specially built 40-seater electric buses are on their way from Lagos, having been unveiled at Apapa after arriving from China.

He emphasized that the buses are designed for commercial operations within the state and represent a major leap in Governor Alex Otti’s modern transportation agenda.

Kanu further explained that each of the buses offers a 300-kilometre driving range on a single charge and is equipped with advanced features such as internal and rear cameras, mobile charging ports, disability-friendly entry systems, emergency exits, and double fire-extinguisher safety points.

“Coscharis is also partnering with the state to establish a dedicated charging hub powered by solar energy, ensuring the buses can operate daily without dependence on public electricity.

Advertisement

“This first batch of 20 buses precedes another 20 already in production, with additional batches planned. The introduction of these vehicles places Abia at the forefront of clean mobility, safety-focused mass transit, and tourism-friendly infrastructure further reinforcing Governor Alex Otti’s commitment to transforming public transportation and setting a national benchmark.

“The era of modern, comfortable, eco-friendly transportation in Abia State has begun, and the first units will be received in the state before the close of today”, he concluded.