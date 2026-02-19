Abia APC Denies Otti’s Involvement In Congress Suspension

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed speculations linking the suspension of its scheduled congresses to the alleged defection of Governor Alex Otti.

In a statement issued by the caucus, the party said it had become aware of circulating rumours concerning the reasons behind the suspension of the congresses, which were earlier slated to commence with ward congresses on February 18, 2026.

The caucus clarified that the decision to suspend the exercise was unrelated to any individual’s defection, stressing that the development had “absolutely nothing to do with the defection of anyone”.

While acknowledging the heightened political interest surrounding the APC’s growing momentum in Abia State, the party noted that speculation about a possible defection by Governor Otti was unfounded in relation to the suspension.

Drawing a distinction with developments in Adamawa State, the Abia APC explained that unlike the reported situation involving Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the Abia case stemmed from internal friction and logistical challenges.

According to the statement, the National Working Committee (NWC) has formally communicated the suspension to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and is working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

The caucus further recalled that it had initially announced the suspension before the official notice from the NWC, duly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary was issued and received by INEC.

It assured members that a new date for the congresses would be communicated in due course, adding that the NWC has encouraged the Abia chapter to sustain its ongoing membership drive.