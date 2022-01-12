Abia APC Says Many Party Elders ‘Neck Deep’ In PDP

The All Progressive Congress, APC, Abia State chapter, has accused some party leaders of working for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, government in the state.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in Abia State, Chief Okey Ezeala, revealed this in Umuahia, while reacting to attacks on the personality of the state leader of the party, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

Ezeala said Emenike was being attacked because the APC was able to dislodge the PDP from it’s strongholds during the 2021 APC Ward, LGA and state congresses.

According to the party’s publicity secretary: “The truth is that some former officers and even elders of the APC in Abia State were working for the PDP government in the state as if the APC in Abia State is a parastatal of the Abia State Government.

He said,”Many APC elders and former officers are still neck deep in working for the PDP government in the state as could be seen in various ceremonies.

“And the Abia State Government honoured some APC members holding federal government positions.

“All these scenarios are glaring. The APC both at national and Abia State levels organised the party Congresses last year and elected officers at the Wards, LGAs and State levels, who are known non-members and non-supporters of the PDP Government of Abia State.

“These ruffling of feathers engendering anonymous write ups against Chief Ikechi Emenike are direct consequences of dislodging PDP stranglehold of APC in Abia State during 2021 Congresses.

“It was the vast majority of APC delegates who rejected these notorious politicians and their proxies in the last 2021 State Congresses, not the State Leader, Chief Ikechi Emenike, who voted like everyone else.

“There is freedom of association, whereby persons can join any political party of their choice.

“But to do so through maligning a leader of Chief Ikechi Emenike’s standing is, to say the least, irresponsible.”