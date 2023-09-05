Abia Assembly Approves N22.2bn Otti’s Virement Request

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia House of Assembly on Tuesday approved Governor Alex Otti’s request for a Virement Warrant amounting to N22,263,269,900 for the services of the government.

Advertisement

The approval followed the consideration of a letter by the Governor presented by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Austin Mmeregini, at the plenary in Umuahia.

The Majority Leader, Mr Okoro Uchenna Kalu, moved a motion asking the lawmakers to consider the request at its plenary.

Kalu said that the request was necessitated by the present administration’s to desire to rebuild the State and improve the welfare of the citizens.

“This bill is straight forward and seeks to vire money from the expenditure sub-heads, where they were not properly captured to the areas where they will be properly utilised and needed without actually increasing the budget.

“We are all aware that the present administration merged some ministries when it came on board, so it is proper for the state to vire funds from some of the ministries to the areas where they are needed in order to ensure the optimal utilisation of the funds.

Advertisement

“I urge my honorable colleagues to support this bill to enable the present administration to continue to deliver democracy dividend to the people,” Kalu said.

Ruling on the motion, the Deputy Speaker, who presided over the session, put the motion to vote and it was unanimously accepted by the lawmakers.