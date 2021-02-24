Abia Assembly Calls Senator Smart Adeyemi ‘Rascal’ For Utterances Against Gov Ikpeazu

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Abia State House of Assembly has given Senator Smart Adeyemi, who represents Kogi West st the senate, seven days to apologize to the state for insulting Governor Victor Ikpeazu on the floor of the Upper Chamber during plenary on Tuesday.

Senator Adeyemi had, while contributing to a debate, referred to the Abia governor as a drunk.

But in a statement signed by the Speaker, Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, in Umuahia on Wednesday, the Abia State House of Assembly said Smart Adeyemi “exhibited the height of legislative rascality which calls for an urgent examination of his state of sanity by his choice of words on the Governor of Abia State”.

The lawmakers went further to demand an apology from Senator Adeyemi to the people of the governor of the state.

The statement said the apology must be issued “within 7 days from the date of this release failure of which the full paraphernalia of parliamentary framework through the relevant bodies shall be deployed to reciprocate such infantile vituperation unbecoming of a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

The statement reads:

The attention of the Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE, has been drawn to the statement credited to one Senator Smart Adeyemi from Kogi State describing the Abia State Governor, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu Ph.D in very unsavory, disrespectful and unprincipled terms and wish to state as follows:

That the Abia State House of Assembly will not sit and watch its Governor brought to public ridicule and opprobrium stressing that Senator Smart Adeyemi has exhibited the height of legislative rascality which calls for an urgent examination of his state of sanity by his choice of words on the Governor of Abia State.

The house further resolved that Senator Smart Adeyemi must apologize to the people, and the Governor of Abia State within 7 days from the date of this release failure of which the full paraphernalia of parliamentary framework through the relevant bodies shall be deployed to reciprocate such infantile vituperation unbecoming of a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

They opined that Senator Smart Adeyemi’s cupboard is filled with skeletons which shall be brought to public domain for daring to disparage the person of the Abia State Governor.

They reminded the Senator that nobody from the state had ever openly insulted the Kogi State Governor under any guise and wondered why Senator Smart Adeyemi decided to descend to the gutters of vituperation, thus desecrating the sanctity of the National Assembly.

The Speaker threatened that failure to apologise to Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu and the people of Abia State who he has dared to test their resolve, within the stipulated period, the consequences shall be better imagined.

He said Abia State cannot be ridiculed by anyone, no matter how highly or otherwise placed.

Hon Chinedum Orji urged Senator Smart Adeyemi to make hay while the sun shines.