Abia Assembly Member-Elect Okoro Uchenna Congratulates Ben Kalu On Election As Deputy Speaker

The Abia State House of Assembly Member-Elect for Arochukwu State Constituency, Hon. Okoro Uchenna Kalu, has congratulated Hon. Benjamin Kalu on his election as the deputy speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

Okoro described Kalu’s elevation as deputy speaker as a “great feat,”adding that he had no doubt in his capacity to help move the National Assembly to greater height.

Okoro, who noted with optimism that the Labour Party administration in Abia will deliver dividends of democracy to the people, expressed similar optimism in the capacity of Kalu.

He said Kalu will leave an indelible mark both on Abia State and in the national assembly, adding that Nigeria will definitely return to its status as the giant of Africa with the quality of young persons now in government.

He also congratulated his elder brother Hon. Ibe Okwara Osonwa, the Member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, for his service to the people.

Speaking further, he applauded the senator representing Abia North Senatorial Zone, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for showing maturity and congratulated him on his successful inauguration to the 10th National Assembly.

Okoro also commended Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe and Dalington Nwokocha for their service to the people of Abia State.

Okoro prayed God to direct them in their pursuit to further develop the nations legislature.

Kalu, who is the immediate spokesperson of the House of Representatives, was nominated for deputy speaker by Babajimi Benson from Lagos State and seconded by Khadijat Bukar Abba Ibrahim from Yobe state.

As there was no counter-nomination, Clerk to the National Assembly declared Kalu elected as deputy speaker and proceeded to administer the oath of office to him.

Hon. Kalu represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia state.