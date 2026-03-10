Abia Assembly Moves To Curb Illegal Speed Bumps

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State House of Assembly has urged residents to refrain from installing ill-designed speed bumps on newly reconstructed roads across the state.

The motion, sponsored by Hon. Isienyi Boniface, member representing Ikwuano State Constituency, during the plenary on March 10, 2026, noted that although speed bumps are designed to ensure safety on the road, ill-designed speed bumps cause more harm than good.

“Speed bumps which are not properly designed or marked can lead to cracking, rutting or potholes on the roads” he said.

He urged the State Government to prohibit the indiscriminate installations of ill-designed bumps on the road and replace them with properly designed speed bumps where necessary.

“Speed bumps done without proper planning,design, or consideration of standards often cause havoc on the road.

“It’s also advisable to embark on public awareness to educate the residents on the dangers of installing ill-designed speed bumps,” Boniface stated.

In another motion, Boniface raised the issue of infrastructure deficit and inequitable distribution of teachers in primary and junior secondary schools in Ikwuano Local Government Area.

“Majority of our schools are struggling with poor infrastructure and limited teachers. This has become a barrier to the quality of education our children receive,” he noted.

Hon. Ucheonye Stephen, member representing Aba Central State Constituency also raised a motion to regulate loud outdoor speakers in designated residential areas in Aba, and also, a motion for the State Government to reclaim open spaces in the state.

The House adjourned plenary to reconvene on a later date.