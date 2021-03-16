Abia Assembly Passes Bill To Establish Diaspora Commission

34 SHARES Share Tweet

A Bill known as Abians in Diaspora Commission and Other Matters has been passed by the Abia State House of Assembly.

The bill, passed on Tuesday, was sponsored by the Minority Whip/member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, Dr. Mike Ukoha.

The bill, among others, seeks to establish the Abians in Diaspora Commission (ADCOM) in order to monitor the welfare of Abians in their country of domicile.

According to the bill, it will also assist them in investment and development opportunities in Abia State and Nigeria in general, and arrange for them to render voluntary services in Abia State in order to achieve overall development of the state.

Speaking on the bill, Dr. Ukoha thanked all Abians in Diaspora for the successful passage of the bill,saying it is a “giant stride.”

He also expressed appreciation to the speaker, co-sponsors of the bill and the rest of his colleagues for supporting and giving the bill accelerated hearing.

He also commended the Special Adviser to the Governor on Diaspora Matters, Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Erondu, and members of Abians in Diaspora organizations worldwide for their contributions during the virtual public hearing, adding that the bill will help to bring about positive synergy between Abians in Diaspora and the Abia State government.

He expressed optimism that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu would sign the bill into law.