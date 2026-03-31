Abia Assembly Raises Alarm Over Insecurity In Ohafia

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The Abia State House of Assembly has addressed the issue of insecurity at the Erei Palm Plantation in Okonta Aku, Ohafia Local Government.

The motion, sponsored by Hon. Kalu Mba, member representing Ohafia South State Constituency, was presented during plenary on Tuesday.

Kalu noted that the plantation has become a center of illegal activities, and prolonged disputes over ownership, which have repeatedly resulted in loss of lives and property destruction.

“The plantation which should have been a source of revenue, employment and economic development, has become a flashpoint for violence and insecurity,” he said.

He urged the State Government to deploy adequate security personnel to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order and also, take decisive action, regarding the control and management of the plantation.

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Hon. Ucheonye Stephen Akachukwu, representing Aba Central State Constituency, also raised a motion to regulate outdoor speakers at residential areas in the Abia State.

“The persistent use of loud outdoor speakers has caused undue disturbance, discomfort, and health risks to residents particularly the elderly, sick and young children,” he stated.

Ucheonye urged the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency ( ASEPA ) to enforce the existing laws and regulations on noise control at residential areas in the state.

He noted that there is a need to embark on public awareness on noise pollution.

“There is a need to educate citizens and organisations on the need to use soundproof equipment or limit the use of loud noisy speakers.

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“It’s also important for the government to create specific zones where open-air loudspeakers can be used,” he noted.