Abia Assembly Takes Credit For Installation Of Free Prepaid Metres By EEDC

The Abia State House of Assembly has commended the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for the commencement of installation of free prepaid metres to residents of Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The assembly also said it it was due to its persistence that the EEDC ensured it hastened the process.

This was contained in a statement by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu, who doubles as the House Committee Chairman on Information & Communication.

According to him, the assembly has continue to carry out it legislative (oversight) functions for the betterment of Abians and other residents of the state.

In his words, “The Abia State House of Assembly has been on the neck of the EEDC to ensure that Abians gets value for their money. Abians should beware of glory hunters who are only waiting on the sideline to take credits for the efforts of the state assembly”.

He assured that the assembly would invite the EEDC to brief it on the progress made so far in the free installation of the prepaid meters.

It could be recalled that the assembly had on June 16, through a motion sponsored by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, berated the power distribution company on the poor supply of electricity as well as its estimated billing system that has given birth to obnoxious charges on electricity users in the state.

The house had resolved and invited the officials of the EEDC led by the Network Manager, Mr. Ozoezeh Onuebuchi, and the representative of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Mr. Emeka Odoemenam, on the 5th of July 2021 to explain to it and Abians on her activities in the state.

The Network Manager of the EEDC then assured Abians that the company would soon commence the installation of free Prepaid Meteres with the target of covering between 10,000 to 15,000 users/households before the end of the year, 2021.

The EEDC in compliance with the resolution of the house, commenced the free installation of prepaid metres to residents since Monday July 19, 2021 with the promise of improving on electricity supply to Abians.