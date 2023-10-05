Abia Assembly To Intervene On Reinstatement Of Sacked Abia Workers

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the protests staged by the disengaged Abia workers employed from January -May 2023 at the Abia State House of Assembly last Tuesday, the Majority Leader of the 8th Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Okoro Uchenna Kalu has said that the House during her plenary considered the appeal and petition of the protesting workers.

Kalu who disclosed this in his official Facebook page said the Letter of Appeal for Reinstatement by the disengaged workers after its presentation during the Tuesday plenary was committed to the House Committee on Public Complaint for further legislative action.

Our Correspondent reports that the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Emeka Obioma who received the Letter of the Appeal after addressing the sacked Abia workers at the House of Assembly complex on behalf of the Speaker, promised to take their message to the House for immediate intervention.

Recall that the Abia State Government, had last Month disengaged all staff employed between January, 2023 by the immediate past administration of Okezie Ikpeazu.

The Head of Service, Joy Maduka had in a circular dated 30th August 2023 stated, “Following the ongoing reorganisation in the Abia State Public Service and in line with the provision of the Abia State Public Service Rules nos. 02801 and 02803, I write to inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Abia State has directed the disengagement of all staff employed into the Abia State Public Service from January, 2O23 till date.

“However, any further directive(s) of His Excellency on this matter shall be communicated in due course. Please take appropriate steps to implement immediately and according to His Excellency’s directive”