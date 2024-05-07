Abia Assembly To Investigate 2 Sewage Disposal Companies, Reviews Plan For Relocation Of Poly

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State House of Assembly convened today, tackling pressing issues ranging from environmental concerns to educational infrastructure.

A motion by Hon. Chijioke Uruakpa (Ugwunagbo) raised alarm over the proliferation of illegal sewage disposal sites and the practices of waste management companies. He specifically called out RIKEZ Sewage Disposal Company and So Safe Convenience for practices posing health risks. The House granted his requests for urgent investigation of these companies, potential legislation on proper sewage disposal, and a review of companies’ operating licenses.

Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Augustin Okezie commended Governor Dr. Alex Otti’s formation of a State Security Advisory Council, highlighting its potential to improve Abia’s security situation.

Lawmakers also considered the proposed relocation of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, to Osisioma. The House Committee on Education presented a report recommending several measures to ease the transition, including improved safety features at the current campus, construction of hostels and amenities at the new campus, and improved funding and revenue generation for the institution. The House resolved to forward these recommendations to the Executive for implementation.

The Assembly further approved the first reading of H.A.B. 14, “The Abia State Procedure For Disclosure Of Public Information Bill, 2024,” sponsored by Hon. Okoro Uchenna Kalu.