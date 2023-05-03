Abia Assembly Writes DSS, Police Over Suspended Members

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State House of Assembly on Tuesday resolved to write the Department of State Security Services (SSS) and the Nigerian Police Force notifying them of the suspension of some members.

The suspended members were alleged to have committed illegality by assembling in a private residence to purportedly impeach the speaker of the state assembly.

At the plenary on Tuesday, presided over by the Speaker, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji FNSE, the House described the purported impeachment of the speaker as laughable and attempt to bring the assembly into public ridicule.

Those suspended are:

Rt Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu – Ohafia South

Rt Hon Kennedy Njoku – Osisioma North

Rt Hon Chikwendu Kalu – Isiala Ngwa South

Hon Aaron Uzodike – Aba North

Hon Okey Igwe – Umunneochi

Hon Thomas Nkoro – Obingwa West

Hon Obinna Ichita – Aba South

Hon Mike Ukoha – Arochukwu

Hon Chukwudi Apugo – Umuahia East, and

Hon Chijioke Chukwu – Bende North.

The speaker while reacting to his purported impeachment after plenary session yesterday said the former Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu, has been replaced with Rt. Hon. Mandela Obasi.

He stated that the suspended lawmakers had to come to the assembly complex so that they will dispel all forms of rumour flying around against them.

He described the allegation of financial recklessness leveled against him by some members he called renegades as baseless and challenged them to provide evidence.

The speaker made it clear that the reason some members are after him is because he refused to do their bidding which is to always be at loggerhead with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

“And I said I don’t want to always be at loggerhead with the governor over their welfare, if they can get it from the governor let them go ahead. For me, I have chosen the part of peace”