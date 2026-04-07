Abia Backs People-Centred Projects Statewide

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The Abia State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to people-centred development with the commissioning of a rebuilt community resting hall in Eziafor, Ohafia South.

Speaking at the inauguration, Deputy Governor Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu said the project reflects the state’s broader policy of supporting initiatives that directly improve the lives of citizens across both rural and urban communities.

He commended the lawmaker representing Ohafia South State Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, Chief Kalu Mba Nwoke, for executing a project that aligns with the needs of the people.

“This project is a practical demonstration of responsive representation. I call on other public officials to emulate this example by initiating projects that directly improve community life and strengthen public trust in governance,” Emetu said.

He further assured that the government would continue to back projects driven by community needs, noting that such initiatives are key to inclusive and sustainable development across the state.

In his remarks, Chief Nwoke explained that the project was funded through his constituency allocation after consultations with members of the Eziafor community.

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“A needs assessment was conducted with the full consent of the community before the project was executed,” he said, adding that the hall would serve as a centre for meetings, social engagement, and local development activities.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Alex Otti for ensuring the timely release of constituency funds and thanked the Deputy Governor for his support in delivering the project. Nwoke also reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and accountability in public service.

Community stakeholders welcomed the development, describing it as impactful and timely. Mr. Ibe Okpo said the new facility would enhance economic and social activities in the area while complementing ongoing improvements in infrastructure.

“This new hall will boost local economic and social activities while complementing the ongoing improvements in our community infrastructure. It is a welcome development that will serve our people effectively,” he said.

Residents at the ceremony expressed delight with the development, calling it timely and highly beneficial.

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Speaking to journalists, Engr. Emmanuel Ogba remarked that the project demonstrated the lawmaker’s genuine commitment to addressing community needs, as the hall would now support local gatherings and broader development efforts.

Also, Chief Kalu Mmecha recalled previous contributions by Chief Nwoke to community growth and appealed to residents to remain civically responsible.

Another resident, Mr. Ibe Ogwo, described the hall as “beneficial to the local economy,” adding that it would provide a suitable venue for both social and economic activities.

Many community members also pointed to broader infrastructure gains, such as improved access to electricity, which they said had raised living standards and stimulated business.

They urged continued focus on grassroots development and peaceful civic participation.

The commissioning ceremony culminated in the formal handover of the facility to the Eziafor community for public use.

THE WHISTLER also reports that the project exemplifies how constituency funding, when guided by genuine community input, can effectively close development gaps at the local level while promoting accountability and better service delivery in governance.

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The highlight of the ceremony was when HRH Eze Oscar Osonwa, on behalf of the people of Eziafor, conferred a prestigious chieftaincy title on Hon. Chief Kalu Mba Nwoke as “Ekwueme One Of Eziafor” in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the community.

The event attracted a large gathering of political leaders and community stakeholders, including Chief Ibe Okwara Osonwa (member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency), Engr. Obinna Odum (Director General of the Greater Ohafia Development Authority), and HRH Eze Oscar Osonwa, the traditional ruler of Eziafor Autonomous Community, among other dignitaries and residents.