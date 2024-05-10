Abia Commences Reconstruction Of Classroom Blocks In LGA’s

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State government says it has commenced the reconstruction of thirteen classrooms in each of the 17 Local Government Areas of the state..

Ten primary schools will be reconstructed in each of the LGAs along with 3 secondary schools.

Advertisement

Governor Alex Otti disclosed this on Thursday night at the Banquet Hall of the government house in Umuahia during his monthly media briefing.

Governor Otti stated that the state of most public schools in Abia was not conducive for learning.

He said, “We have started the reconstruction of 13 schools per Local Government, 10 Primary Schools and 3 Secondary Schools , we sat and checked what a school should look like, we got experts involved and went through the process of approval and very soon you will see massive work in the schools around your locality.

“We have brought in a consultant that has experience in the area of education to support us “

Advertisement

Speaking further the governor said his administration has increased the retirement age for teachers from 60-65years and have started a package for teachers with a view to making the teaching profession attractive in Abia.

Governor Otti said his administration is also paying attention to the area of agriculture and healthcare.

“We have found well qualified people to mount the healthcare agencies and have appointed a well qualified doctor as a special adviser to the governor on health, so all the areas have been well populated and we have given them mandate to ensure they work efficiently because health is wealth.

“We have started the process to set out which is one of our campaign processes, the ‘Abia State Medical Village’ and when completed everything that you can find in a topnotch Medical Center anywhere in the World can be found there,” he said.

In the area of road Infrastructure, the Governor revealed that his administration has commenced the reconstruction of the Osisioma-Ekeakpara road and has so far completed the maintenance of over 70 roads in Abia.

Advertisement

“We continued our road Construction with the Osisioma Ekeakpara where major bussinesses are located but unfortunately it was abandoned by previous administration, but in the next one year it will be completed by our administration.

“We have completed over 70 roads that we started maintaining and 20 more roads are under construction accross the state, we have commissioned 10 roads and in the next few days or weeks we will commission not less than four new roads”.

In the area of security, Governor Otti revealed that his administration will next week Inaugurate the Abia State Security Advisory Council.

“We will be inaugurating the security advisory Council and we are lucky that one of our finest in the state who was a former Chief of Army Staff Lt General Azubuike Ihejirika accepted to serve as Chairman of the Council, Also to be Inaugurated is the state Security Trust.”he said.