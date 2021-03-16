Abia Community Carries Coffin To Protest ‘Outrageous’ Billing By EEDC

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The people of Mgbeledi autonomous community in old Umuahia, Umuahia South LGA, Abia State on Tuesday protested against what they described as crazy billing by officials of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) and carried a coffin to the gate of the company.

The protesters, who are mainly youths of the community, besieged the Umuahia zonal office of the company and dumped the coffin at the gate of the electricity distribution company, preventing staff from gaining entrance into the premises.

The coffin symbolizes death in many Nigerian societies.

Speaking with our correspondent, one of the protesters who gave his name as Ndubuisi Onwubiko said they could no longer cope with the outrageous billing where each household was given a bill of about N35,000 without commensurate electricity supply.

The community vowed that unless EEDC listened to them and adjust the estimated billing or provides them meters, they will not remove the coffin from the entrance of the company premises.

All efforts by THE WHISTLER to reach the Public Relations Officer, Umuahia zonal Office of the EEDC were unsuccessful as he did not pick his calls.