Abia Community Displaced By Communal Violence Appeal For Govt Intervention

The people of Ugbo Community in Arochukwu, Abia State have cried for urgent assistance from the federal and the Abia State governments following a recent attack by the Ikpanja people of Akwa Ibom State which had turned them to refugees.

President of Ugbo Welfare Union, Mazi Emmanuel Ogbonna, said since 12th of March, 2021, the people of Ugbo fled their homes and decided to camp at Atani Primary School, Arochukwu, as a result of the attack by Ikpanja people.

Ogbonna stated that as a result of the attack, one of their sons was killed and beheaded while several others received various degree of injuries and are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

He called on the state and the federal governments to come to their aid so as to settle the matter amicably.

In their separate comments, the President General, Nzuko Arochukwu Women’s Wing, Lady Bright Elekwa, and a stakeholder in the area Barr. Mrs. Carol Dike-Okoroafor, said that since the incident, the women of Arochukwu have been responding positively in terms of provision of clothings, food items and other relief materials for the displaced people.

They call on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the matter so as to avert future occurrence.

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Tuesday 13th April, 2021 visited the Ugbo Community in Arochukwu to assess their situation and the extent of damage on their community.

Speaking at the Atani Primary School camp, the Zonal Head, NEMA, Owerri Zonal office, represented by the Principal Search and Rescue Officer, Mr. Innocent Nweze, told the gathering that the essence of their visit was to have an on the spot assessment of the ugly development at the IDP camp.

Mr Nweze regretted the attack, stating that with their findings, they would report back to their Abuja office for urgent intervention.

Speaking during the visit, the Minority Whip/member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, Abia House of Assembly, Hon. Mike Ukoha, who was full of emotions, said since the attack on the people, they had been living like refugees in their own land.

He stated that as his constituents, “I owe them huge responsibility to ensure the people are comfortable.”

The lawmaker thanked President Buhari, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Executive Secretary SEMA Abia State, and NEMA officials at Owerri Zonal office for their quick intervention.

The Minority Whip further stated that the people could no longer visit their farms, markets, as their houses have been burnt,