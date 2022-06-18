Abia Community Endorses Labour Party Candidate For Arochukwu State Constituency Seat, Donates N1m To Campaign

The Idima Abam community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State has endorsed Labour Party’s candidate, Okoro Kalu Uchenna, for the Arochukwu State Constituency seat.

The community also donated N1 million to support the campaign of the young aspirant ahead of the 2023 election.

The community declared this at a town hall meeting attended by the community’s Eze Ogo, His Royal Highness Mba Okorie.

Other stakeholders present were the Idima Abam Development Union President, Bassey Okorie Kalu, Abam Development Union President, Michael Onwuchekwa, Abam Development Union Secretary, Elder Orji Kalu Okorie, Youth leader, Comrade Sam Ezekiel and a host of other dignitaries in the Abam clan.

Abia Community Endorses Labour Party Candidate Okoro Uchenna For Arochukwu State Constituency Seat

Speaking on behalf of the community, Architect Uche Jude Uche said the decision to endorse Okoro Kalu Uchenna followed careful observation and proper fact finding carried out on his person as well as careful perusal of his campaign manifesto which if implemented would bring development to the constituency.

He said besides the N1 million donated to Uchenna’s campaign, he would reach out to 19 other prominent sons of the community to donate N1million each to support the aspirant.

“The entire Idima Abam village is adopting Okoro Kalu Uchenna as our sole candidate to represent Arochukwu state constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly come 2023.

“We have seen the poise in you, the youthful energy to effect change and the assurance of a sound representation and accountability.

“We are not only supporting verbally but matching our words with action, we are donating the sum of N1 million to your campaign train.

“Getting Uche to represent us in now an Idima Abam project and I will reach out to 19 other resourceful individuals in Idima to donate one million naira each to this project,” he concluded.

An excited Uche thanked the community leaders and residents for their support and promised not ensure that their expectations are not cut short.

“I thank the Eze Ogo, the elders in council, the women, the youths and the entire Idima Abam community for the great show of support toward me.

“I never expected it and from my heart, I am humbled and promise not to betray your trust in me,” he said.

Idima is one of the most populous villages in Abam which is one of the five clans in the State Constituency.