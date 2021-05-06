Abia Council Boss Congratulates Unubiko Foundation Chairman Chief James Ume

The Chairman of Arochukwu Local Government Area, Hon. Prince Dan Kalu Orji, has described the founder and chairman of Unubiko Foundation, Chief Chijioke James Ume, as a well-deserving recipient of any journalism award.

Prince Orji was reacting to an award given to Chief Ume by the Federal Capital Territory chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) as a Defender of Press Freedom.

Kalu’s goodwill message was made known in a memo shared by his media aide, Mr Sunday Nwaigwe.

THE WHISTLER had reported that Ume was awarded the Defender of Press Freedom by the NUJ.

The council chairman described the honour as a call to remain steadfast in his “Knighthood role to the Fourth Estate of the Realms’ and Nigerians at large.”

Prince Orji recalled that Ume, through his Unubiko foundation, empowered 20 Abia youths with training in digital skills and donated laptops in line with the vision of the state government.

He added that Ume had also drilled over 23 boreholes across Abam communities, a clan in Arochukwu local government.

He pray that God Almighty in “His infinite mercy will continue to guide and guard him to do more and grant him more grace to keep on doing the good work he is doing for his community, State and the nation at large .”