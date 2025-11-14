Abia Council Chairman Builds Corpers’ Lodge To Honour Fallen Soldier

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Mayor of Isuikwuato Local Government Area and Chairman of Abia State ALGON, Hon. Chinedu Ekeke, has donated a newly completed corps members’ lodge named in honour of the late Corporal Aminu Sani, the Nigerian soldier who tragically lost his life on July 12 while carrying out his official duties in Isuikwuato.

The gesture, according to the organisers, is aimed at immortalising his sacrifice and service to the nation.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony on Friday, the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Azubuike Ihejirika (Rtd), commended Mayor Ekeke for “thinking in the direction of humanity and national unity,” noting that immortalising a soldier from Kaduna State who died in active service in Abia is a strong demonstration of patriotism, compassion, and leadership.

He said the gesture will undoubtedly boost the morale of military personnel across the country.

On his part, the Commander of the 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Brigadier General Mohammed Hassan Bello, who was visibly emotional during his remarks, expressed deep appreciation to the Mayor for honouring the fallen soldier, describing the act as “a rare and touching show of solidarity with the military family.”

In his address, Mayor Chinedu Ekeke revealed that he embarked on the project after assessing the deplorable state of the former Corps Members’ Lodge, which he described as an “eyesore unfit for young Nigerians posted to serve in the Local Government.” He noted that providing a conducive environment for corps members remains a priority for his administration.

The commissioning ceremony attracted several top dignitaries, including the Member Representing Isiukwuato State Constituency, Hon. Lucky Johnson; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Abia State, Mr Ikechukwu Uwanna; and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Kenneth Ahia, among others