Abia CP Disbands Tactical Teams, Announces New Anti-Kidnapping Units

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The Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa, has announced the disbandment of all tactical teams in the Command.

CP Isa disclosed this on Friday during an emergency briefing with strategic officers of the Command, including Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Team Commanders, and Sectional Heads.

He also announced that new tactical teams comprising Anti-Cultism and Anti-Kidnapping units will be set up immediately to ensure accountability, proper supervision, professionalism, and orderliness.

The emergency briefing followed a recently concluded meeting with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

While conveying the directives of the IGP, the CP emphasized that the Nigeria Police Force is an organized institution committed to proactive policing and maximum professionalism in operations under the 23rd indigenous Inspector General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu, PSC.

The CP further instructed officers to avoid duplication of cases. He stressed that cases under investigation at the Divisional level must not be hijacked by Area Commands, especially in situations where suspects attempt to report the same matter as complaints at the Area Commands.

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He noted that Area Commanders may only request comments for supervisory purposes and that transfer of cases from Divisions must be based on his directive.

He warned officers against flouting the Presidential directive prohibiting the posting of police personnel to private individuals or VIPs. Officers found culpable will face disciplinary action. He reiterated that officers must be effectively utilized within their jurisdictions to strengthen and maintain security across the State.

The CP also cautioned officers against involvement in civil matters, particularly land disputes, advising that parties in such cases should seek civil redress in court. He further directed that suspects involved in bailable offences should be promptly released on bail.

He commended Commanders 28 PMF, ACP Adesina Adeniran, and CTU, CSP Chisom Ezebuiro, and their training teams for the recently concluded combat training in the Command. He emphasized that training of police personnel will continue unabated to enhance tactical capacity and professionalism.

The newly posted Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Ifeanyi A. Ohuruzo, PSC, shared his initial operational observations from his short tour of the Command and advised the need for security alertness at all times.

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The CP warned officers to remain law-abiding, uphold proactive policing and maintain professionalism in line with the IGP’s directives. He charged them to sustain peace and security in the State, ensure adequate supervision of subordinates and project a positive image for the Nigeria Police Force.