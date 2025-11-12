Abia Deputy Governor Denies Role In Ex-Councillor Assault

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu has refuted claims that he was involved in an altercation on November 6 between the former Councillor of Isiama Ward in Ohafia local government, Hon. Uguru Uduma, and the current Councillor of the same Ward, Hon. Daniel Eke Uru.

Mr. Uduma Uguru (popularly known as “Makiba”), was publicly beaten and humiliated by a group of youth allegedly acting on the instructions of a serving Councilor, Hon. Daniel Eke Urum (Deputy Leader of the Ohafia Legislative Council).

A viral video showed youth whipping Mr. Uguru with canes, forcing him to kneel, and marching on his laps and knees in a public square.

Initial reports suggest the assault stemmed from Mr. Uguru allegedly “disrespecting” the serving Councilor, Hon. Daniel Eke Urum, with some sources claiming the disrespect was referring to the councilor as ‘this guy’ instead of ‘Honourable’.

Other reports mention a dispute over payment for a tipper truck hired for a community road project.

The incident sparked widespread outrage, with many residents, human rights advocates, and community leaders condemning the act as barbaric “jungle justice” and calling for the arrest and prosecution of those involved.

Mrs. Ezinne Uguru Uduma, wife of the former Councillor who was assaulted in a viral video circulating online accused the Abia State Deputy Governor alleging that he orchestrated the beating of her husband by the youth.

But reacting swiftly to the claim in a statement on Wednesday by the Chief press secretary to the Deputy Governor Sir. Chukwudi Mba explained that Engr. Emetu had no involvement whatsoever in the said incident and did not at any time authorize, direct, or support any act of humiliation or violence against Hon. Uguru Uduma or any other citizen.

He emphasized that as a true son of Ohafia and a leader committed to peace, justice, and good governance that the deputy governor does not interfere in local political disagreements or personal disputes.

“Immediately after the unfortunate incident came to his attention, His Excellency directed the Mayor of Ohafia Local Government Area, Chief Eleanya Kalu Ojuu, to convene a peace and reconciliation meeting between the parties involved; a meeting which was duly held with both sides in attendance”.

Mba maintained that it is therefore misleading, unfair, and mischievous for anyone to suggest that the Deputy Governor “sent his boys” or “instructed” anyone to maltreat Hon. Uduma Uguru.

“The Deputy Governor’s proven track record of promoting peace and dialogue across Abia State runs contrary to such false claims”.

The statement further disclosed that the reason the Deputy Governor has not personally called Hon. Uduma Uguru(the assaulted), as alleged in the video, is because the matter was promptly handed over to the appropriate local authorities led by the Mayor of Ohafia Local Government Area, to mediate and ensure a peaceful resolution.

“This is in line with the Deputy Governor’s belief in the principle of institutional order and respect for the structures of local governance. Direct involvement in every minor community dispute could amount to undue interference and politicization of issues that should ordinarily be resolved at the grassroots level.

“It is incorrect and malicious to allege that the Deputy Governor “called all the councillors in Ohafia” to query them for condemning or exempting themselves from the act. At no time did His Excellency make any such statements as claimed in the video.

” This fabrication is not only unfortunate but also a deliberate attempt to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of a peace-loving and responsible leader”.

The statement therefore urges the public to disregard the contents of the said video and avoid being misled by emotional statements that seek to draw unrelated individuals into a matter strictly between two community members.

“We appeal to all parties, including Hon. Uduma Uguru, his wife, and their supporters to desist from dragging the name of the Deputy Governor or any other government official into this local misunderstanding.

“The Deputy Governor remains focused on the task of supporting His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, in building a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous Abia State”.

Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu however reaffirms his unwavering commitment to peace, fairness, and unity among the good people of Ohafia and Abia State at large.