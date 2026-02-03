Abia Flags Off Statewide Measles-Rubella Campaign

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The wife of the Abia State Governor, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, has officially flagged off the statewide Measles–Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign, calling on parents, community leaders, and stakeholders to unite in protecting children from preventable diseases.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on Tuesday, held at Nkwoegwu Primary Health Center, Mrs. Otti described the campaign as a collective responsibility and a critical investment in the future of the state.

“Today’s gathering is not just an event, it is a call to collective responsibility. The health of our children is the foundation upon which the future of Abia State rests,” she said.

She warned that measles and rubella, though preventable, remain dangerous childhood illnesses, with rubella posing severe risks to unborn children when contracted during pregnancy.

“These are tragedies we can prevent. That is why this campaign is both timely and necessary,” she stated.

Emphasizing the safety of the vaccine, the First Lady reassured parents and caregivers of its effectiveness.

“The Measles–Rubella vaccine is safe, effective, and approved by health authorities worldwide. As a mother, I understand the fears some parents may have, but I urge everyone to rely on medical science and verified health information rather than rumours,” she added.

Mrs. Otti commended the efforts of local government chairmen’s wives, whom she described as “MRV champions,” for their grassroots sensitization, and praised the state government’s commitment to healthcare under Governor Alex Otti.

“By ensuring our children are vaccinated today, we are safeguarding not just their lives, but the social and economic future of Abia State,” she said, urging communities to aim for full vaccination coverage and “leave no child behind.”

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya said the MR campaign was a strategic public health intervention designed to interrupt the transmission of measles and rubella across the state.

“This campaign is to safeguard the health and well-being of our children and to strengthen preventive healthcare delivery across Abia State,” he said.

The commissioner described measles as one of the leading global causes of vaccine-preventable childhood illness and death, while noting that rubella infection during pregnancy can lead to congenital rubella syndrome, causing death, lifelong disability, and reduced life expectancy.

“The good news is that these diseases are entirely preventable through timely and effective vaccination,” he explained.

According to him, the free vaccine will be available in all primary healthcare centres across Abia’s 17 local government areas, with mobile teams deployed to schools, markets, and communities to reach every eligible child.

“The vaccine is safe, it is free, and it is available. No child should be left out, regardless of their previous immunization status,” the commissioner said.

He praised Governor Alex Otti’s health sector reforms, including the renovation of primary healthcare centres, improved welfare for health workers, and strengthened disease surveillance systems.

“His Excellency has made health a critical pillar of human capital development. These reforms are designed to ensure quality healthcare is accessible and affordable to all Abians, especially women and children,” he noted.

The commissioner also expressed gratitude to Mrs. Otti for championing the campaign and acknowledged the support of development partners such as WHO, UNICEF, NPHCDA, JSI, AFENET and IVAC.

Reassuring the public, he dismissed misinformation surrounding the vaccine.

“The measles–rubella vaccine does not cause sterility, disability, or harm. Instead, it prevents brain damage and protects children so they can grow, learn, and thrive,” he said.

Also speaking, the Abia State Coordinator, World Health Organization, Dr. Jubril Alkasim, represented by Dr. Ikechukwu Chideluoe, the Chief Technical Officer of MR, disclosed that a detailed risk operations plan has been developed to guarantee access to all parts of the state.

Dr. Jubril Aliasim, through his representative, explained that the plan prioritizes strategic engagement with security personnel to safely access compromised locations, while deploying 291 trained volunteers across every ward in Abia State to ensure no eligible individual is left unreached.

He noted that the volunteers are closely supervised by Local Government facilitators to strengthen last mile delivery and accountability.

According to him, the initiative is further reinforced by the deployment of independent monitors, who will provide objective supervision to ensure vaccination teams adhere strictly to guidelines and effectively carry out their assigned duties.

“We have put in place a comprehensive risk operations plan that allows us to reach every ward in Abia State, including security challenged areas. With the support of security personnel, local government facilitators, and independent monitors, we are confident that our vaccination teams will deliver on their mandate and ensure no community is left behind,” he said.

The WHO reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Abia State Government in strengthening immunization coverage and protecting public health across the state.

THE WHISTLER reports that the MR vaccination campaign targets children aged 9 months to 14 years, as Abia State intensifies efforts to reduce preventable childhood illnesses and secure a healthier future for its population.