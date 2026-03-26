Abia-Geometric Power Partnership Ending Electricity Crisis, Says Otti

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The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Chioma Otti, has commended former Minister of Power and Chairman of Geometric Power Limited, Prof. Barth Nnaji, for his contributions to improving electricity supply in Aba and its environs.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Tertiary Education, Dr Emeka Enyeazu, at the pre-convocation lecture held at Abia State University (ABSU), Governor Otti highlighted the improvements in power supply across Aba and surrounding communities.

“We commend Professor Nnaji for his efforts in improving power supply in Nigeria.

“With such partnerships, the challenges of irregular power supply in Abia State will soon become a thing of the past,” the Governor stated.

Delivering the lecture titled “Achieving Energy Sufficiency in Nigeria: Strategies, Priorities, and Timelines”, Prof. Nnaji painted a sobering picture of Nigeria’s power sector crisis.

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“Nigeria requires 100,000 megawatts (MW) to meet its developmental objectives, yet we currently produce only 4,000 – 5,000 MW from an installed capacity of about 13,000 MW,” he revealed.

Prof. Nnaji proposed several practical solutions, including the restoration of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), accelerated development of gas and power infrastructure, and the implementation of a Super Grid system to ensure reliable electricity transmission across the country.

He also unveiled the “Catch Them Young” programme, an initiative aimed at educating secondary school students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) on the processes of energy production and transformation into usable power.

The former minister of power urged students to dream big, uphold integrity, and remain resilient in the face of challenges.

In his welcome address, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the ABSU Governing Council, Rt. Hon. Agwu U. Agwu, PhD, emphasised the strategic importance of Prof. Nnaji’s lecture to Nigeria’s overall development.

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The Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University, Prof. Ndukwe J. Okeudo, expressed appreciation to Governor Otti for his support and commitment to the transformation of the institution.