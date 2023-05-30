Abia Gov Alex Otti Appoints SSG, Chief of Staff, Others
The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has approved the appointment of the following persons:
1.Prof. Kenneth Kalu -Secretary to the State Government .
- Pastor Caleb Ajagba, PhD (Chief of Staff to the Governor).
- Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo (Special Adviser Health Care Delivery Services)
- Ferdinand Ekeoma (Special Adviser Media and Publicity)
- Mr. Kazie Ukoh (Chief Press Secretary to the Governor)
- Mrs. Njum Onyemenam, Accountant General
- Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke ( Head, Special Taskfore on Emergency Cleanup of Aba & Umuahia).
According to the statement signed by Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser
Media and Publicity the appointments take immediate effect.
Otti was yesterday sworn in as the 5th democratically elected governor of Abia State.