Abia Gov Ikpeazu Warns Residents Against Rejection Of Old Naira Notes

Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has urged residents not to reject the old Naira notes, saying it’s still legal tender in the country.

Ikpeazu in a statement through the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem, on Saturday said any individual, group or business entity that rejects the old notes will be contravening the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and stand the risk of facing sanctions.

The statement further advised Abians to feel free to carry out their financial transactions with the old notes alongside the new notes as stipulated.

The statement read in part:

“Further to the Supreme Court ruling extending the validity of the old 200,500 and 1000 naira notes as legal tender till December 31st 2023, Abia State Government advise Abians and residents in the State to feel free to carry out their financial transactions with the old naira notes alongside with the new notes as stipulated.

“All should be properly guided”.