Abia Gov In ‘Deep Shock’ As Deputy Chief Of Staff Ukpai Dies

The deputy chief of staff to the executive governor of Abia State, Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai, is dead.

Chief Ukpai died in the early hours Tuesday 30, March 2021.

Confirming his death in a statement, the commissioner for information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, said the government is shocked over the sudden demised of Chief Ukpai.

“It is with sadness and deep sense of loss that Abia State Government wishes to announce the death of Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai, PhD, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Governor, who passed on in the early hours of today after a brief illness.

“Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, is in deep shock as he mourns the untimely exit of Chief Ukpai who has been a long term associate, friend and irreplaceable partner in progress.

“The government extend her sincere condolences go to the immediate family, people of Ohafia LGA and the good people of Abia State.