ABIA: Gov Otti Allocates Portfolios To 16 Commissioners Today

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, is set to allocate portfolios to 16 out of 19 commissioner-nominees today (Friday).

The nominees had successfully undergone screening and received confirmation from the state’s House of Assembly, paving the way for the formation of the governor’s cabinet.

The nominees would be assigned specific portfolios, taking into account their individual strengths and areas of expertise, after their swearing-in by Governor Otti at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Umuahia, by 11 AM today.

“The other three nominees are expected to appear before the Assembly next week for screening,” read a statement by Kazie Uko, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

Earlier in the week, the Otti administration announced plans to adopt a digital tax system to check leakages and enhance revenue collection in the state.

With a promise to fuel entrepreneurial growth and progress in Abia, Otti said “We envisage this digital platform to not only simplify tax compliance but also unlock substantial revenue for development projects, thereby strengthening our state’s economy.”

Otti also announced on Thursday that the state will transition to a treasury single account by September to centralize all state revenue and payments and enhance transparency and efficiency in his administration.

“This system will fight fraud, streamline tax payments, empower our citizens, generate employment and attract investors. I urge all stakeholders to embrace this shift, knowing it is in the best interest of Abia State and its people,” the governor said in a tweet.