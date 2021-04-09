Abia Gov Sets Up Taskforce To Enforce 8pm-6am Curfew In 4 LGAs

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Abia State governor, Dr Victor Okezie Ikpeazu, has ordered that taskforce be set up in Aba North, Aba South, Ohafia and Arochukwu local government areas to enforce the curfew imposed on the area since April 5.

The curfew was imposed following the security situation in their area and the incessant attacks on security formations.

The governor, in statement signed by his Chief of Staff,

Dr ACB Agbazuere, directed the chairmen of the affected local governments to immediately set up taskforces to support the enforcement of the curfew in their respective LGA.

He also urge the security agencies and the general public to take note and observe the curfew as government will not spare anyone found moving around within the stipulated time.