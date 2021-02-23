Abia Government Dangles N1m Bounty For Information On Aba Police Station Attackers

53 SHARES Share Tweet

Following the attack on a police station in Aba by yet to be identified armed hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday,the Abia State Government has assured the members of the public that government is working with security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the crime and bring them to justice as quickly as possible.

The attack led to the killing of two policemen while others were injured and the station razed.

The government said it would reward anyone with information on the whereabouts of the perpetrators of the crime with the sun of one million naira.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu.

The statement said no part of Abia land would be ceded to criminals operating under any guise and that the government would not spare any resource in ensuring that “the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book in no distant time and the stolen arms and ammunition recovered completely.”

He said “Sadly the arms these hoodlums have carted away from law enforcement agents will most likely be used against innocent citizens.”





He appealed to the citizens to avail law enforcement agencies with vital information that will lead to the arrest of the criminals and recovery of stolen arms.

He said the government would pay N1m for any information leading to the” recovery of any of the stolen arms and or arrest of any suspect.”

Consequently, the government imposed a ban on Keke/Okada operations between 7pm and 7am in all major cities of the state starting from Tuesday , 23rd February, 2021.

The government called on residents to be vigilant and give prompt information to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the hoodlums.

Gunmen burnt down the Abia State Divisional police Headquarters, Abayi in Aba on Tuesday, killing two police officers.

The attackers also looted the police armoury.

Reacting to the attack the police PPRO in the State Geoffrey Ogbonna described the attack as disheartening and commiserated with the family of the deceased officers while appealing to the public to help with information that would unmask those behind the crime.