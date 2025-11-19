Abia Government Moves To Demolish Unsafe Billboards

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Government has warned that it will demolish any billboard or outdoor advertising structure it considers dangerous to public safety, following a comprehensive structural integrity assessment across the state.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Abia Structures Signage and Advertisement Agency (ABSSAA), Mrs Victoria Onwubiko, the agency announced the completion of technical tests on high-rise billboards and other outdoor structures.

ABSSAA will now engage directly with owners and operators to discuss the findings and enforce necessary remedial actions.

The initiative, described as a “preventive, science-based, and safety-first approach,” comes just one week after the state government paid N20 million in compensation to the families of victims of a tragic billboard collapse in Aba. The incident claimed the life of a tricycle driver and left several passengers injured.

The integrity tests went beyond mere documentation, evaluating structural strength, material durability, stability, load resistance, installation quality, and overall safety under various weather conditions.

“With the technical testing now completed, ABSSAA will begin direct engagement with billboard owners and outdoor media operators to review findings, advise on required reinforcement or replacement, and verify ownership and installation responsibility,” the statement read.

It further warned: “Where any structure is found to be weak, unsafe, poorly installed, weather-compromised, or no longer fit for public exposure, the Agency will ensure that immediate remedial action is taken to prevent accidents or loss of life. This is in line with international outdoor media safety standards.”

Emphasizing that public safety is “non-negotiable,” the government threatened immediate demolition of any non-compliant structures that could endanger lives or property.

ABSSAA called for full cooperation from billboard owners, installers, and advertising companies, stating that compliance is now mandatory for continued operation in the state.

The agency reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering outdoor advertising that boosts business visibility and urban aesthetics while prioritizing environmental order and the protection of human life.