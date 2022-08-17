Abia Government Probes Ubani Market Fire

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Abia State Government on Wednesday said it has commenced investigations into the recent fire outbreak at the Ubani Market, Umuahia.

It sympathised with the victims of the midnight fire that razed the provision section of the market and destroyed goods worth millions.

The victims whose shops were razed included: Goddy Elowo ( Provisions and Accessories), Chukwudi Asiegbu (Provisions and Accessories), Faith Agwasie (Provisions and Accessories) and Chima Iwuchukwu (Drugs).

The Commisioner for Trade and Investment, John Kalu, disclosed that the state fire service and the emergency response team responded to distress call and wete able to put the situation under control.

During the visit on Wednesday, in Umuahia, the Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary , Michael Egwu, described the incident as “unfortunate” and assured the affected traders of government’s support to get back on their feet.

“On behalf of the State Government, I commiserate with the affected traders over this unfortunate incident, but we thank God that no life was lost.

“We will start full investigation into the remote causes of this incident, so that we can plan to forestall incidents like this in future. As a government, we will look at what support we can render.”

He reassured the traders of government’s resolve to ensure adequate safety measures around the market and across all markets in the state with the aim to forestall future occurrence.