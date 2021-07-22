Abia Government Relaxes Curfew As ‘Unknown Gunmen’ Calm Down

The Abia State Government has approved partial relaxation of the subsisting curfew declared across the state in the wake of rampant violence by unknown gunmen.

But the state government has now acknowledged that the reign of terror has reduced, hence it was adjusting the curfew times.

Recall that Abia had a few months ago come under heavy attack by unknown gunmen which led to the burning of security formations and national assets, and killing of police officers in some parts of the state.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Chris Ezem, obtained by THE WHISTLER on Wednesday night, the government said security situation had improved in the state and surrounding areas.

The government appreciated the support and cooperation of citizens which led to the improvements of security in the state.

The release partly stated, “Following marked improvements in the security situation of the state and surrounding ones, Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the relaxation and adjustment of subsisting curfews across the state as follows:

“Aba and Umuahia: 12midnight to 6am daily.

“Ohafia, Bende, Umunneochi and Arochukwu LGAs: 12midnight to 6am daily.

“Government wishes to advise that everyone remains vigilant and report any suspicious movements or activities to the relevant security agents who are to also ensure strict compliance with the new curfew regimes which take effect from Thursday, 22nd July, 2021”.