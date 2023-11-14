Abia Government Shut Down 197 Private Schools For Operating Below Standard

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Government has shut down a total of 197 Private schools in Abia for operating below government’s required minimum standard.

The Commissioner for Information and culture Prince Okey Kanu disclosed this while briefing Journalists on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council Meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti on Monday.

Advertisement

Recall that the Abia State Government through it’s “Reclaim Our Schools Initiative”, embarked on the inspection of schools in the state in it’s efforts to reform the education sector and enhance education standards of private schools operating in the state.

Kanu while emphasizing the present adminstration’s determination to reform the education sector, explained that the ongoing initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to reforming the education sector.

He added that the ongoing school inspection has covered approximately 900 schools so far.

Kanu said; “The inspection of schools is ongoing, at the last count, about 900 schools have been inspected. A few of the schools have not been so lucky, they fell short of the required standards and they were shut down.

Advertisement

“That exercise is ongoing and it speaks to the determination of the state government to reform the education sector.”