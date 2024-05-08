Abia Governor Appoints New Judicial Service Commission Members

By Micheal EZEH
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti
Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, announced the re-constitution of the Abia State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in a Wednesday press release.

The press release, signed by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kazie Uko, stated that Governor Otti nominated the following individuals to serve on the Commission, subject to confirmation by the Abia State House of Assembly:

  1. Mr. Chibuzo Irobi – Member
  2. Mr. Finecountry Iyioku – Member
  3. Prof. Chukwu Udensi – Member
  4. Engr. Moses Ogbonna – Member

The Chief Judge of Abia State is the head of courts/judiciary and his appointment is made by the governor on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council subject to confirmation by the state assembly.

Appointment of judges is done through a similar procedure while that of magistrates and judges of customary court rest with the Chief Judge in conjunction with the State Judicial Service Commission.

