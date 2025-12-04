Abia Governor Begins Construction Of 15MVA Power Substation

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has launched the construction of a 15 megavolt-amperes (MVA) injection substation aimed at improving electricity supply in Umuahia and surrounding communities.

The groundbreaking event, held on Wednesday at Ogurube Layout, marks a major milestone in the state’s strategic plan to address persistent power challenges.

The project consists of two 7.5MVA units: one developed in partnership with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP), and another funded by the state government under the proposed 2026 budget.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Otti reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering comprehensive power infrastructure. He disclosed that the state-funded installation will be completed within three months between January and March while urging the NDPHC to shorten its delivery timeline to six months.

According to the Governor, completing both installations by June 2026 will significantly strengthen energy reliability and create a foundation for economic expansion.

Governor Otti expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for expanding national electricity reforms to include state governments, private investors, and international partners.

He also thanked NDPHC’s management, led by Engr. Jennifer Adighije, for investing in critical infrastructure in Abia.

He emphasized that his government would deploy all resources necessary to ensure timely delivery and sustainable operations.

The Governor further revealed that the state has secured an agreement with Heirs Holdings to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to Aba Power Limited, aimed at improving energy generation capacity and expanding access.

“We thought ahead of them (NDPHC).

“And we included it in the proposed 2026 budget, which is before the House of Assembly, to complement NDPHC by installing, by the side here, another 7.5 MVA injection substation.

“This gesture has further strengthened our conviction in the power of partnership as a reliable development vehicle.

“Let me promptly assure the decision makers at the NDPHC that the Abia State Government shall leverage every resource at its disposal to see to the timely actualization and activation of these projects in ways that would serve the economic and social needs of the community”.

Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, commended the Governor for prioritizing development initiatives. He pledged continuous legislative backing for infrastructure programmes designed to transform the state.

“What we are seeing here today is exactly what has been going on since the inception of this government.

“Your Excellency. We will continue to support you with whatever legislation you want us to do to enhance your programmes.

Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday, explained that the substation will ease pressure on existing facilities, which are currently overloaded.

He described the project as a crucial step in the Governor’s power sector transformation agenda.

Representing the NDPHC Managing Director, Engr. Bello Babayo Bello described the initiative as a significant stride toward modernizing Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure and enhancing industrial productivity.

He revealed that the installations would include: 7.5MVA, 33/11kV injection substation, 1km of 33kV line, 1.2km of 11kV line, Two 300kVA distribution substations, 2km of low-tension cable.

He stressed that reliable electricity remains central to national development and economic resilience.

In their various goodwill messages, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, Member representing Ikwuano Umuahia Federal Constituency, Hon. Obi Aguocha and former member representing Ikwuano Umuahia, Honourable Oluchi Udo Ibeji saluted Governor Otti for attracting such a big project into Umuahia.

They acknowledged the fact that power is the bane of any development in society, adding that without power, no business can make reasonable progress.